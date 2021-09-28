E*TRADE Study Suggests Young Investors Want Professional Guidance as Much as Digital Content

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. As more young investors become engaged with the market, results reveal that interest in professional investment guidance matches interest in learning from digital tools:

Young investors seek both professional advice and DIY digital tools. Investors under the age of 34 note the best ways they have found to learn about investing is from a financial advisor or investment professional (56%), closely followed by online educational content and tools (55%). And interest in both increased—over half (57%) said that over the past three months they have become more likely to use sophisticated software like a dedicated trading platform and nearly half (49%) said they’re more likely to seek out professional investment advice.

“Young investors are true digital natives and have high expectations for any web or mobile experience, but it’s clear that they’re also open to a bit more traditional support when it comes to their finances,” said Mike Loewengart, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “So while it’s encouraging to see the next generation taking a greater interest in the market, it’s critical for them to understand the basics before going all in. After building a strong financial foundation and knowledge base, investing a little can go a long way for this generation, especially with time on their side.”

Mr. Loewengart offered additional advice to young investors who are at the early stages of their financial journeys:

Take stock of your risk tolerance and goals. It’s easy to get caught up in the latest stock fad, so keeping emotions in check and remaining aligned to long-term goals is key. Risk tolerance will change over time, so it’s important to reconsider periodically especially after major life events.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from July 1 to July 9 of 2021 among an online US sample of 898 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands. The <34 (Gen Z and Millennial) data set comprises 236 investors between the ages of 18 and 34.

Referenced data:

Which of the following have you personally found to be the best way to learn about investing? (Select top 3) AGE <34 Q3’21 From a financial advisor or other investment professional 56% Online through education content or tools 55% On your own through trial and error 40% From a trusted friend, family member, or colleague 40% Shadowed a professional 30% Online through social media 27% Online through news or blogs 26% Listening to podcasts 15% Through traditional printed materials like books or magazines 9% From a formal in-person class at school or otherwise 4% Other --

Within the last three months of the pandemic, when it comes to managing your accounts, have you found yourself... (Top 2) AGE <34 Q3’21 More likely to rely on a mobile app to trade 67% More likely to use a sophisticated software like a dedicated trading platform 57% More likely to seek out financial advice from an investment professional 49% More likely to use an automated investment solution like a robo advisor 15% None 6% Other --

If you could take one finance class, which would you take? AGE <34 Q3’18 Q3’19 Q3’20 Q3’21 Understanding the Markets 25% 27% 28% 43% Saving for Retirement 37% 42% 44% 33% Active Trading 101 27% 23% 18% 14% Introduction to Asset Classes & Derivatives 9% 7% 9% 8% Other 2% 1% 1% 2%

Please rate how much you agree with the following statement: Financial jargon hinders my ability to understand how to invest on my own. AGE <34 Q3’20 Q3’21 Top 2 66% 74% Strongly agree 28% 31% Somewhat agree 38% 43% Somewhat disagree 24% 20% Strongly disagree 10% 6% Bottom 2 34% 26%

When it comes to your personal ability to save for retirement, how much of a barrier is each of the following? AGE <34 Q3'21 Health care costs 61% Education costs or paying down student loans 61% Living expense like food or utilities 54% Wanting to live for today 52% Rent or mortgage 51% Having a parent live with you 50% Retail shopping and/or eating at restaurants 49% Having an older child live with you 48% Childcare 48%

Gen Z and Millennials (young investors) are defined as age 18–34 years old

