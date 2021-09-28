GigCapital5, Inc. Announces Closing of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE: GIA.U) (the “Company” or “GigCapital5”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including an additional 3,000,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $230 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.

The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “GIA.U” on September 24, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols “GIA” and “GIA.WS,” respectively.

Led by Dr. Avi Katz, Executive Chairman, and Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary and Director, GigCapital5 is the sixth Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company founded since GigCapital Global’s inception in late 2017, three of which have closed transactions – Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR), UpHealth (NYSE: UPH), and Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV).

GigCapital5will seek companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, advanced medical equipment, intelligent automation and sustainable industries anywhere in the world that embrace today’s digital transformation and intelligent automation as a competitive advantage.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5 is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company, also known as a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), focusing on companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, advanced medical equipment, intelligent automation and sustainable industries. It was sponsored by GigAcquisitions5, LLC, which was founded by GigFounders, LLC, each a member entity of GigCapital Global, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company intends to focus on opportunities to capitalize on the ability of its management team, particularly its executive officers, to identify, acquire and operate a business with a goal of reaching an enterprise value of over $600 million.

