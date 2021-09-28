Trinseo Enhances Commitment to Sustainability; Appoints Francesca Reverberi to Newly Created Chief Sustainability Officer Role

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders today announced that Francesca Reverberi will assume the newly created role of SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Effective immediately,in this new role, Reverberi is responsible for enhancing Trinseo’s leadership position in sustainability by continuing to build out its portfolio of sustainable chemistries and driving its corporate and businesses strategies in this very important area. Reverberi is charged with propelling the company towards accomplishing its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals centered around increasing the sustainability of its product portfolio and operations, minimizing its impact on climate change, driving supplier responsibility, establishing a more sustainable workforce and building a strong sustainability reputation in the market.

“The creation of this new role of Chief Sustainability Officer and the appointment of Francesca to this inaugural role will bolster Trinseo’s already strong commitment to Sustainability,” said Frank Bozich, Trinseo President and Chief Executive Officer. “As stated in the 2021+Sustainability+Report, sustainability has always been intrinsic to our company—an essential component of our core values and a key element in our business strategy—and it will continue to serve as a key tenet of our transformational process. I am confident that Francesca will help us achieve our quest to become a more sustainable materials and solutions provider.”

Francesca will remain as a member of Trinseo’s Management team and will continue to lead the synthetic rubber business until the sale to Synthos has been completed.

About Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE, Financial) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020 and has 26 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

