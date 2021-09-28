GAN To Host Investor Event in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2021

Logo
Sep 28, 2021
GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it will host an investor event at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 1:30 PM EDT and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company's website. The presentation is open to all interested parties.

GAN’s executive management team will also hold a Question & Answer session. If you have any questions for the management team, please submit them to [email protected] or [email protected] before or during the event.

Live Webcast Stream Details

Date/Time: Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:30 PM EST
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2Fgan20211004

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

During the course of this event, the Company will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements made during this event that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s business opportunities and long-term outlook. Such forward-looking statements will be based on management’s current expectations. Such statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors (including, without limitation, those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission) that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Attendees are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

