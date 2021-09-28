Denbury Publishes 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report demonstrates the Company’s continued dedication to disclosure aligned with leading sustainability reporting frameworks, with preparation in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI Standards") as well as indicators and recommendations from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”).

The report focuses on Denbury’s performance during the 2019 and 2020 calendar years and encompasses the foundation of our corporate responsibility strategy: Our Company, Our People, Our Environment and Our Communities. Highlights include:

Delivered negative Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions for each year

Reduced total Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions by 12% since 2018

Annually transported and injected an average of approximately 3 million metric tons of industrial-sourced CO 2

Reduced our employee and contractor combined total recordable incident rate by 28% to a Company record low level

Board of Directors with 25% female representation and a Sustainability Committee focused on providing oversight on important health and safety, climate change, environmental, social and community strategies and risks

Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and CEO commented, “I am proud to share our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting Denbury’s accomplishments and commitments in operating as a responsible and sustainable enterprise. As the world demands energy to fuel tomorrow’s economy and provide a better quality of life, Denbury is uniquely positioned to provide energy while also reducing atmospheric CO 2 emissions. With Denbury’s strategically located assets and extensive experience, we are extremely well positioned to lead in the reduction of CO 2 emissions through Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage. Today, our use of industrial-sourced CO 2 in enhanced oil recovery fully offsets our Scope 1 and 2 emissions and we have a goal to become Scope 3 net carbon negative by the end of this decade by expanding our use of industrial-sourced CO 2 . We are dedicated to being a leader in sustainability and welcome your feedback as we continue to create a new energy future.”

To read the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fcsr.denbury.com%2F

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

