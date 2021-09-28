Logo
Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Friday, October 22, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call will be available by webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-0989
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-389-0921
Ask for the Celanese Webcast

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below. Once registered, attendees will receive an Outlook calendar invite with the date and time of call, the dial-in phone number and the unique attendee pin which is sent automatically to the email address provided.

Registrant Link:
http%3A%2F%2Fservices.incommconferencing.com%2FDiamondPassRegistration%2Fregister%3FconfirmationNumber%3D13723222%26amp%3BlinkSecurityString%3D110e4fdd3c

The company will distribute its third quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, October 21. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.celanese.com after market close on Thursday, October 21.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on October 22, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. Eastern time until November 5, 2021, 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853
Passcode: 13723222

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928006117r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006117/en/

