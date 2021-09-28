Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Appoints JoAnne A. Epps to Board of Directors

WYOMISSING, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ( GLPI) (the “Company”), announced today that JoAnne A. Epps has been appointed to the Board of Directors as a new independent director. Ms. Epps brings the total number of directors to eight, seven of whom are considered independent according to the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.



Ms. Epps is Senior Advisor to the President of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From 2016 to 2021, Ms. Epps served as Temple’s Executive Vice President & Provost. She has been a member of the faculty at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law since 1985 and a full professor since 1994, teaching litigation basics to first-year law students and criminal procedure, evidence, and trial advocacy to advanced law students. She previously served as Dean of the School of Law from 2008 to 2016 and as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs from 1989 to 2008. During her time at Temple, Ms. Epps has been named four times to The National Jurist’s list of the 25 most influential people in legal education. Prior to beginning her academic career, Ms. Epps served as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 1980 to 1985 and as a Deputy City Attorney for the City of Los Angeles from 1976 to 1980. Ms. Epps has been admitted to the Bar of the United States Supreme Court as well as in California, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlino, commented, “I am delighted to welcome JoAnne to our Board as we believe her experience as a trustee of a publicly traded real estate investment trust and legal acumen will serve our Company well as we continue to drive growth in shareholder value. Her expertise is a perfect complement to the existing strengths of the Board and will substantially expand the diverse set of viewpoints that ultimately help shape our mission.”

Ms. Epps serves on the Board of Trustees at PREIT, a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping malls. As a Trustee, she is a member of both the Nominating & Governance and Audit committees. In addition, she is an active member of the American Bar Association, the American Law Institute, the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, the National Bar Association, the Society of American Law Teachers, and the Pennsylvania Women’s Forum.

Ms. Epps holds a B.A. degree from Trinity College and a J.D. from the Yale Law School.

