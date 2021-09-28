MGM Resorts International Closes Purchase Of Infinity World's 50% Interest In CityCenter And Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction Of CityCenter Real Estate Assets With Blackstone

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGM) today announced the closing of the previously announced purchase of Infinity World Development Corp's ("Infinity World") 50 percent interest in CityCenter Holdings, LLC for $2.125 billion.

In addition, MGM Resorts and Blackstone have also closed the previously announced sale-leaseback agreement for Blackstone to acquire the real estate assets of Aria and Vdara for $3.89 billion.

Following the transaction, MGM Resorts has leased the property from Blackstone and continues to manage, operate and be responsible for all aspects of the property on a day-to-day basis.

In connection with the closing of the transactions, the Company has fully retired CityCenter's debt. As of June 30, 2021, CityCenter had cash and cash equivalents of $307 million and total debt of $1.73 billion.

The transaction was announced on July 1, 2021.

PJT Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to MGM Resorts on both transactions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors to Blackstone. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Infinity World.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $208 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily and single family housing, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone's Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high-quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the transactions and any benefits expected to be received as a result of the transactions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

