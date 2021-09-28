Logo
Echo Global Logistics Regional Vice President Molly Mangan Wins 2021 "Women in Supply Chain" Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prestigious Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive Recognizes Women's Accomplishments in the Supply Chain Network

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that Echo's Regional Vice President Molly Mangan won a 2021 Women in Supply Chain award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Molly_Mangan_Headshot.jpg

Mangan has been with Echo for 11 years and currently serves as Regional Vice President of Sales and Operations for the West Coast, where she leads initiatives to drive operational improvement and alignment across business units. During the pandemic, Mangan has worked closely with Echo colleagues to analyze networks and recommend ways to eliminate supply chain bottlenecks to improve clients' logistics performance. Passionate about diversity, Mangan serves as the Executive Sponsor of Women at Echo, connecting women with opportunities through mentorship and skills development.

"We're incredibly proud that Molly was recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a Women in Supply Chain award winner," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Transportation and logistics has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, but talented women like Molly are beginning to add much needed diversity to the field. We're honored to have a colleague with her experience and limitless potential on the Echo leadership team."

According to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, this year's Women in Supply Chain award winners list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's — and tomorrow's — challenges.

"Women bring a unique perspective to the supply chain, which is integral to business operations, so I'm grateful to receive an award that recognizes women's achievements," Mangan said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity to build my career at Echo, which excels in promoting women to leadership roles and championing diversity overall. As an organization, Echo recognizes the value women deliver in every facet of operations, and that increases the value of the service we provide to our clients."

"These women are absolutely amazing in so many ways," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. They've re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."

Learn more about Echo at www.echo.com.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

Echo_Logo_Tagline__RGB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG21943&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-regional-vice-president-molly-mangan-wins-2021-women-in-supply-chain-award-301387090.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG21943&Transmission_Id=202109281601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG21943&DateId=20210928
