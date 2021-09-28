Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 9596118. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 9596118.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

[email protected]

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

[email protected]

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

[email protected]

