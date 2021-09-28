Logo
Precision Optics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Scheduled for today, September 28, 2021 at 5:00pm ET

PR Newswire

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Precision_Optics_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Fourth quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:

  • Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $2.67 million compared to $2.24 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 19%.
  • Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 29% compared to 29% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Net Loss of $442,443 during the quarter included $419,678 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $323,085, including $64,334 of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Fiscal year 2021 highlights:

  • Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2021 was a record $10.67 million compared to $9.92 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • Gross margins for the year ended June 30, 2021 were 32% compared to 34% in the previous fiscal year.
  • Net Loss of $102,826 during the year included $808,962 of Other Income due to the forgiveness of the SBA PPP Loan as well as $733,930 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $1,426,149, including $547,345 of stock-based compensation in the previous fiscal year.
  • The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the year of $862,000.

"I am extremely pleased with the overall performance of Precision Optics in fiscal 2021, highlighted by record annual revenues and a product pipeline that is larger than at any point in the Company's history," commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey. "We continued to focus on operational efficiencies, with operating expenses down 9% compared to fiscal 2020, culminating in an annual improvement to adjusted EBITDA of nearly $750,000. We see this as a tremendous achievement in the face of a rather difficult environment last year for a number of our customers, and our associated products, in the medical device space due to the pandemic. Our ability to back-fill some of these reductions in production with new development work in our product pipeline should position us well for fiscal 2022 and beyond."

"Despite the impact the pandemic has had on certain surgical applications in the near-term, the long-term market for these products and others that require our capabilities remains extremely robust. Both large, established corporate players, and well-funded startup companies, are aggressively pursuing development efforts for next generation applications that leverage the unique and proprietary micro-optic and 3D capabilities we provide. Our end-to-end solutions allow these visionary companies to innovate in ways they are unable to achieve on their own. Over the past few years, this increasing awareness of our enabling capabilities is gaining traction as our product development pipeline of projects continues to expand. Unique to our business model is the ability to attract new product engagements that generate revenue initially through engineering development work and later through long-term production that can support stable growth for many years."

Dr. Forkey concluded, "With a strong fiscal 2021 behind us, we look forward to building upon this momentum going forward."

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and fiscal year (unaudited) results for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months


Year



Ended Jun 30,


Ended Jun 30,



2021

2020


2021

2020

Revenues

$ 2,673,266

$ 2,237,025


$ 10,674,907

$ 9,923,355








Gross Profit

785,943

653,501


3,433,585

3,362,576








Stock Compensation Expenses

339,718

64,334


620,271

457,413

Other

884,665

909,223


3,718,897

4,328,146

Total Operating Expenses

1,224,383

973,557


4,339,168

4,785,559








Operating Income (Loss)

(438,440)

(320,056)


(905,583)

(1,422,983)








Interest expense

(3,100)

(864)


(5,302)

(1,002)

Gain on forgiveness of bank note

0



808,962

0

Total Other

(3,100)

(864)


803,660

(1,002)








Net Income (Loss)

(442,452)

(323,085)


(102,835)

(1,426,150)








Income (Loss) per Share







Basic and diluted

$ (0.03)

$ (0.02)


$ (0.01)

$ (0.11)








Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding







Basic and diluted

13,341,619

13,161,020


13,281,351

12,998,915

Conference Call Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 5:00pm ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or (412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/42952.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 5, 2021 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10160368. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/42952.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the twelve month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2021 and 2020




2021



2020


ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

861,650



$

1,134,697


Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $251,383
at June 30, 2021 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)



1,878,755




1,481,437


Inventories



1,885,395




2,197,244


Prepaid expenses



150,635




133,707


Total current assets



4,776,435




4,947,085











Fixed Assets:









Machinery and equipment



3,084,511




2,907,533


Leasehold improvements



792,723




731,801


Furniture and fixtures



178,640




178,640





4,055,874




3,817,974


Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,461,622




3,314,824


Net fixed assets



594,252




503,150











Operating lease right-to-use asset



61,247




118,403


Patents, net



141,702




95,229


Goodwill



687,664




687,664











TOTAL ASSETS


$

6,261,300



$

6,351,531











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of capital lease obligation


$

38,347



$

51,761


Current portion of acquisition earn out liability



166,667




166,667


Note payable to bank






808,962


Accounts payable



1,205,149




1,066,005


Customer advances



450,084




417,059


Accrued compensation and other



589,616




581,770


Operating lease liability



61,247




57,156


Total current liabilities



2,511,110




3,149,380











Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



152,397




35,810


Acquisition earn out liability



166,666




333,333


Operating lease liability






61,247











Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and
outstanding – 13,282,476 shares at June 30, 2021 and 13,191,789 shares
at June 30, 2020



132,825




131,918


Additional paid-in capital



50,464,280




49,702,986


Accumulated deficit



(47,165,978)




(47,063,143)


Total stockholders' equity



3,431,127




2,771,761











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

6,261,300



$

6,351,531


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

for the Years Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020




2021



2020









Revenues


$

10,674,907



$

9,923,355


Cost of goods sold



7,241,322




6,560,779











Gross profit



3,433,585




3,362,576











Research and development expenses, net



624,253




886,129


Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,714,915




3,899,430


Total operating expenses



4,339,168




4,785,559











Operating loss



(905,583)




(1,422,983)











Interest expense



(5,302)




(1,002)


Gain on forgiveness of bank note



808,962














Loss before provision for income taxes



(101,923)




(1,423,985)











Provision for income taxes



912




2,165











Net loss


$

(102,835)



$

(1,426,150)











Loss per share:









Basic and fully diluted


$

(0.01)



$

(0.11)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic and fully diluted



13,281,351




12,998,915


View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-optics-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301387088.html

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

