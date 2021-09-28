Logo
Stagwell (STGW) Influencer Marketing Product Koalifyed Launches Mobile App

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced that Stagwell Technology's influencer management platform Koalifyed has launched a mobile app, available for download on the Apple App Store. The app is the latest from Koalifyed, an end-to-end campaign management solution that empowers social-first brands and agencies to reach real audiences faster and optimize campaign dollars to improve results.

"We're excited for this next evolution in Koalifyed's technology and the added agility it will bring our brand and agency partners as they collaborate with talent in today's influence-driven marketplace," said Koalifyed Partner and Stagwell Technology's Chief Technology Officer Charles Hu. "From macro influencers to nano influencers, we know that in today's consumer-centric landscape, the endorsement of key creators can drive preference, positive word of mouth, and ultimately conversion."

"Koalifyed's app arrives at a crucial time for social-first brands seeking to tap into the multiplier-effect of modern culture," added Stagwell Chief Brand Officer Beth Sidhu. "At Stagwell, we're bullish on the value influencer marketing can add to an omnichannel strategy in today's marketplace and are proud to see Koalifyed continue to evolve as an essential tool for digital clients."

The technology — leveraged by clients such as P&G, Gilette, Old Spice, and Pantene — builds speed, efficiency, and trust into the most crucial parts of influencer campaign management, helping connect brands to their most engaged audiences, drive meaningful partnerships with dynamic, high-quality creators, and deliver maximum performance.

Koalifyed's app enhances the platform's features including best-in-class proprietary fraud detection which has been shown to identify up to 10 times more bots than other products; and blockchain technology for smart contracts to help keep brands compliant with increased FTC guidelines for influencer marketing.

"Brands need to reach people authentically — and authentic audiences are precisely what Koalifyed specializes in," added Christina Scala, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Koalifyed. "Our growing directory of diverse influencers can be a key tool for brands seeking to elevate a more representative cast of creators in their marketing."

Koalifyed is part of Stagwell's broader roster of digital SaaS products that solve for key gaps in the modern marketing services ecosystem. Powered by Stagwell's impressive network of best-in-class engineering talent, numbering 2000+ globally, the Company's product suite offers clients the best in connected technologies to drive marketing effectiveness. Koalifyed was developed by Stagwell Technologies in collaboration with leading consumer marketing agency MMI Agency.

In addition to Koalifyed, Stagwell's solutions include products that predict the performance of communications using A.I. (PRophet), connect global talent for content delivery (LOCATE), measure and optimize brand reputation (Harris Brand Platform), and more.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

For more information, visit www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Koalifyed

Koalifyed is now available to all brands and offers solutions for influencer marketing budgets of all sizes. Creators can also sign up to join the Koalifyed creator database to get discovered by brands via Koalifyed's website. To learn more, sign up to be a part of Koalifyed's creator database or request a demo, visit https://www.koalifyed.com/.

Contact:

Beth Sidhu


[email protected]


202-423-4414

Stagwell_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY22308&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-influencer-marketing-product-koalifyed-launches-mobile-app-301387231.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22308&Transmission_Id=202109281654PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22308&DateId=20210928
