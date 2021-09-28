Incyte Names New Member to Its Board of Directors

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces the appointment of Otis Brawley, M.D., as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective September 27, 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Otis to the Incyte Board of Directors. His distinguished career and extensive clinical experience will be a great addition to our Board and we expect he will contribute greatly to our continued success in the future,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte.

“As part of the Incyte Board, I join a very experienced and diverse team dedicated to scientific discovery and to the development of new, innovative medicines for patients. I am excited for this opportunity, and look forward to participating in the leadership of this dynamic Company,” said Dr. Brawley.

Since 2019, Dr. Brawley has served as a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. Prior to his current position at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Brawley was the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society from 2007 to 2018, and director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Grady Memorial Hospital from 2002 to 2007. From 2001 to 2018, Dr. Brawley was also a Professor of Hematology, Oncology, Medicine and Epidemiology at Emory University. Prior to joining Emory, Dr. Brawley was an Assistant Director and Senior Investigator at the National Cancer Institute and an Internist and Oncologist at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center and Bethesda Naval Hospital. Dr. Brawley is also a member of the boards of directors of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006095/en/