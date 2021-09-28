Incyte Names New Member to Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Incyte Names New Member to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces the appointment of Otis Brawley, M.D., as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective September 27, 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Otis to the Incyte Board of Directors. His distinguished career and extensive clinical experience will be a great addition to our Board and we expect he will contribute greatly to our continued success in the future,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte.

“As part of the Incyte Board, I join a very experienced and diverse team dedicated to scientific discovery and to the development of new, innovative medicines for patients. I am excited for this opportunity, and look forward to participating in the leadership of this dynamic Company,” said Dr. Brawley.

Since 2019, Dr. Brawley has served as a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. Prior to his current position at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Brawley was the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society from 2007 to 2018, and director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Grady Memorial Hospital from 2002 to 2007. From 2001 to 2018, Dr. Brawley was also a Professor of Hematology, Oncology, Medicine and Epidemiology at Emory University. Prior to joining Emory, Dr. Brawley was an Assistant Director and Senior Investigator at the National Cancer Institute and an Internist and Oncologist at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center and Bethesda Naval Hospital. Dr. Brawley is also a member of the boards of directors of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

About Incyte
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow %40Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to market competition, the results of and risks associated with research and development, risks and uncertainties associated with sales, marketing and distribution requirements, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928006095r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006095/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment