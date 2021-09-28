Logo
Five9 Wins Best Application of AI Award at Enterprise Connect

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that it has received a 2021 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Best Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company was recognized for Five9 Inference Studio 7, the low code/no code development platform that makes it easier to build and manage intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) for the contact center and beyond.

The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges vetted more than 30 entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation, and business impact, and winners were announced during the virtual Enterprise Connect event on Sept. 28.

Five9 Inference Studio enables companies to build conversational experiences by harnessing and extending the power of the most advanced AI technologies, including Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, and more. Its Task Library offers many pre-built IVA application templates that organizations can use as blueprints for their own customized IVA deployments.

With the Studio+7+release in July, Five9 completely redesigned and rearchitected the platform to make it both more powerful and practical, with optimized performance for enterprise-grade deployments. The platform is tightly integrated with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, allowing the seamless transfer of context between IVAs and live agents in omni-channel use cases.

“Through shared components and workflows, Studio enables live agents and a digital+workforce of IVAs to work as a team and play to each other’s strengths,” said Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management at Five9. “We are proud to receive this recognition from Enterprise Connect, as it reflects our focus on providing the industry’s most modern cloud portfolio for AI and automation in the contact center.”

For more information, click here.

Registered Enterprise Connect attendees can engage with Five9 at the event by visiting our virtual+booth. Or follow us on Twitter %40Five9

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook%2C Blog, Dare+to+Reimagine+podcast.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com%2Forlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa+Tech.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928006126r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006126/en/

