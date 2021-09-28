BankUnited, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be made public in a news release on Thursday, October 21, 2021 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. Due to recent demand for conference call services, participants are encouraged to listen to the call via a live Internet webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bankunited.com. The dial in telephone number for the call is (855) 798-3052 (domestic) or (234) 386-2812 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, Inc. and the conference ID for the call is 9293887. A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 21st through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 28th by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay is 9293887. An archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of www.bankunited.com.

