Navitas and Compuware Partner to Redefine Best-in-Class Performance for Next-Generation Data Center Power

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN Power ICs and Compuware, the leading brand in high-end, green-energy power supplies announced a partnership to define new benchmarks for data center power supplies. With 44% of data center costs being related to power (electricity, power conversion & cooling), an upgrade to GaN-based data centers could save over 15 TWhr or up to $1.9B/year, which represents a 6x return on investment in a year.

GaN is expected to address a 2.6 Gton / year reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. These GaNFast power ICs become easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks and deliver up to 3x faster charging or 3x more power in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with legacy silicon chips.

"GaN is a breakthrough new technology that is enabling dramatic reductions in size, energy savings and power density for data center power supplies," said Robin Cheng, VP of Compuware's R&D team. "Navitas is an excellent partner with industry-leading GaN IC technology that integrates GaN power, GaN drive, plus control and protection to widen our horizon of GaN and cooperate to create new, breakthrough standards for high-performance computing, as the world's demand for data increases."

Typical data centers using silicon to process power achieve only 75% end-to-end efficiency from 'AC-to-processor'. A GaN-based data center is expected to reach 84%, representing a dramatic 36% increase in energy savings.

Since 2014, Compuware has introduced more 'Titanium-certified' power supplies than any other company. Over 1/3 of the highest-efficiency-grade models certified are from Compuware, and the company ships over 2,000,000 server power supplies each year, with Supermicro as a lead customer With an estimated $25 of GaN content per power supply, this represents a $50M per year opportunity.

The new benchmarks are not only enabled by GaN technology but also demanded by legislation such as the European Union's 'Directive 2009/125/EC, 2019 Annex' which states that data new center power supplies must meet the extreme 80 Plus 'Titanium' level of efficiency from January 1st, 2023.

"Navitas and Compuware are aligned on extreme efficiency gains and critical environmental impact," said Gene Sheridan, Navitas' CEO and co-founder. "Together, I am confident we will set the efficiency, energy consumption and CO2 benchmarks for the industry with the future of GaN-based data centers"

Manufacturing a GaN power IC has up to a 10x lower CO 2 footprint than for a silicon chip, and when you also consider the use-case efficiency, material size and weight benefits, then together GaN can save 4 kg of CO 2 for every GaN IC shipped. Overall, GaN is expected to address a 2.6 Gton / year reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050. With over 13 million servers shipped each year, each with over $75 of GaN content, data centers represent a ~$1B+ / year GaN opportunity.

About Compuware

Established in 2004, and now with a dedicated, highly-skilled team of over 900 people, Compuware Technology Incorporated has long been devoted to high efficiency and green energy principles. Compuware has the world's most 80 PLUS Titanium green products, providing up to 96% efficiency, and our mission is to save energy and environmental protection. Through 16 years of professional experience in high-efficiency power supplies, power can be customized according to customer needs, providing support from design and R&D to manufacturing and production, and with high-quality throughout the process. Compuware ships over 2 million power supplies per year to customers world-wide. Main applications include HPC, network equipment, industrial computers, data centers, telecommunication equipment and high-end servers.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with GaN drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 1st, 2021, over 25 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero GaN-related field failures, to tier-1 companies including Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, LG, OPPO and more. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II (NYSE: LOKB) SPAC Business Combination."

