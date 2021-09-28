Afya's Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Is Publicly Available

Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that Sustainalytics, a leading ESG and corporate governance research firm, has rated Afya as a “low risk” ESG Risk Rating company and in the 10th percentile in the Sustainalytics database of over 13,500 organizations as of September, 2021. Afya is at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors, due to its low exposure and good policies and applied practices. For further information, please access: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sustainalytics.com%2F.

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

