INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN) Investors

Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses.

On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”), a market analyst, published a report alleging, among other things, that “[c]hannel [c]hecks reveal . . . that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner’ assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand.” Though Hyzon claims that “Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company’s projected deliveries in 2021,” the Blue Orca report alleged that “Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021,” so Blue Orca “expect[s] a major guidance miss.” Moreover, the report also states that multiple executives left Hyzon because they “became uncomfortable with how Hyzon was presenting customer orders to investors” as it felt “[a] bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.58 per share, or approximately 28%, from $9.21 per share to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021.

