CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

False Advertising Lawsuit Against Natera is Set to Go to Trial

CareDx Plans to Appeal Recent Ruling in Patent Case

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that in a hearing today, the District Court confirmed that the false advertising case against Natera will proceed to trial. The current trial date is October 25, 2021.

CareDx also issued the following statement regarding its patent infringement case against Natera, which is unrelated to the false advertising case.

“CareDx respectfully disagrees with the court’s ruling and intends to appeal. While the trial court’s patent ineligibility finding for these three patents has no impact on our ability to continue providing AlloSure, we continue to believe Natera and Eurofins Viracor are infringing these patents. We have deep respect for our partners at Stanford University, whose ground-breaking innovation enabled non-invasive organ transplant monitoring, and we are proud to defend the patents that resulted from their ingenuity. As always, CareDx remains committed to improving transplant patient outcomes by providing innovative and intelligent solutions throughout the entire patient journey.”

CareDx has brought claims of patent infringement against Natera and Eurofins Viracor in the United States District Court for the State of Delaware. CareDx’s claims relate to three patents, exclusively licensed to CareDx from Stanford University, which cover methods for non-invasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection through cell-free DNA analysis. Notably, earlier in this case, the Magistrate Judge agreed with CareDx on the patent eligibility issue. CareDx plans to appeal the ruling.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding CareDx’s patent infringement case against Natera (the “Patent Infringement Case”), CareDx’s false advertising claims against Natera (the “False Advertising Case”, collectively with the Patent Infringement Case, the “Lawsuits”), and CareDx’s plan to appeal the District Court’s recent ruling in the Patent Infringement Case (the “Appeal”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx fails to achieve desirable results in the Lawsuits and/or the Appeal; risks that the court may not agree with CareDx’s claims in the Lawsuits and thus CareDx may fail to defend its patents; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Ian Cooney
415-287-2300 x 3550
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNDE0OCM0NDI5MDUwIzIwMDQ1MDM=
CareDx-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment