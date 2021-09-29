Logo
Cloud DX Announces Simon Selkrig as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cloud DX (

TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Selkrig as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Robert Kaul Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of finance, accounting and strategic planning experience, Simon has worked in professional services, industrials, mining and resources, banking, and e-commerce sectors in Canada and internationally. In his new role, Simon will lead Cloud DX's finance department including finance, tax, capital, investor relations (IR) and strategic growth initiatives. Former CFO Stephanie Bird will continue to be available as an Executive Consultant. Simon joins Robert Kaul, CEO and Anthony Kaul, COO as a member of the Executive Team.

"We're excited to welcome Simon to Cloud DX" said Robert Kaul. "He is assuming this role during a critical time for our organization as we execute recently announced plans to grow our Connected Health platform across North America. Simon offers specific experience in advising companies at our stage and we expect to utilize both his e-commerce and mergers & acquisitions expertise going forward."

Simon Selkrig is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) in both Australia and Canada. He has a Bachelor of Business (Accountancy) from RMIT University, Australia, and a Master of Finance/Master of International Business from Bond University, Australia. Simon has worked in various financial roles in North America, Australia, Asia, India and United Kingdom.

Join CEO Robert Kaul in October for an in-depth look at Cloud DX's future roadmap. The company's next monthly investor's update, ‘Generating Revenue in RPM' will be held October 12, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT. Registration is now live.

About Cloud DX
Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Cloud DX Investor Site

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

image.png

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:
Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
[email protected]

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665985/Cloud-DX-Announces-Simon-Selkrig-as-Chief-Financial-Officer

