Uniserve reports results for fiscal year ended May 31, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its annual fiscal 2021 financial results. Revenues for fiscal 2021 were $8,064K as compared to $12,359K for the prior fiscal year. The annual fiscal 2021 Operating Profit was $360K compared to an Operating Loss of $1,632K for the prior fiscal year. Net Income for fiscal 2021 was $140K as compared to Net Loss of $3,496K for the prior fiscal year. Included in the prior year Net Loss were impairment charges totaling $1,772K. During the year Uniserve focused on reducing operational costs and improving processes across the organization.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Year ended May 31 2021

2020

Revenue $8,063,502 $12,358,516 Cost of revenues 4,708,371 8,132,964 3,355,131 4,225,552 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 1,860,964 3,965,172 Sales and marketing 627,770 1,033,588 Amortization of property and equipment 433,891 721,592 Amortization of intangible assets 72,202 137,351 2,994,827 5,857,703 Operating Profit (Loss) 360,304 (1,632,151 ) Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 235,800 266,792 Loss (Gain) on foreign exchange (5,013 ) 3,886 Gain on settlements and reversals of debts (1,386 ) (171,714 ) Miscellaneous Income - (7,674 ) Finance Income (9,097 ) - Impairment of customer relationships - 118,500 Impairment of goodwill - 1,653,657 220,304 1,863,447 Net and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the year $140,000 ($3,495,598 )

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

