u-blox AG: u-blox Recognized by TIBCO with 2021 ISV Partner of the Year Award

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announced it has been awarded the 2021 ISV Partner of the Year award by TIBCO Software Inc. The company was recognized for its achievements in the annual TIBCO Partner Excellence Awards, hosted during TIBCO NOW 2021, and attained the top spot amongst a fiercely competitive field of partners who continue to push the limits on innovation.

"We are honored by this distinction and look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration with TIBCO Software Inc. on building IoT solutions together with our respective partner ecosystems," says Neil Hamilton, Global Head Services Sales at u-blox.



The 2021 TIBCO Partner Excellence Awards recognize partners that leverage TIBCO technology to develop, market, sell, and deliver industry-leading solutions while achieving the highest degree of customer success and satisfaction. Award winners exemplify dedicating time and resources to participating in programs and utilizing solutions designed for partner success, including achieving and maintaining accreditations, deal registrations, marketing programs, and sales enablement.



The partnership with TIBCO is in line with u-blox's silicon-to-cloud strategy. By enabling customers to bring devices to the market that are ready for software and services from TIBCO, enterprises can securely aggregate data from connected devices and ingest it into the TIBCO Cloud. Once there, it can be converted into powerful business applications. The fusion of u-blox's device ecosystem with TIBCO's partner network has made silicon-to-cloud a scalable reality for enterprises that are serious about IoT.



"Our annual awards provide the TIBCO Partner Program and TIBCO leadership an opportunity to celebrate our partners for their outstanding achievements," said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. "This year, we acknowledge and recognize partners for their investments in making our joint customers successful, helping them explore the limitless business capabilities that can be found in data. These partners are a fantastic example of how working better together grows our collective market, generates pipeline, and increases revenue. Together, the opportunities before us are limitless."

About u‑blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

