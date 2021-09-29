Logo
Citi Launches Integrated ESG & Multi-Currency Notional Pooling Capabilities in Luxembourg

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Citi (NYSE: C) has announced the launch of its multi-currency notional pooling (MCNP) capabilities in Luxembourg, with a unique integrated Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) offering attached.

The offering will allow clients to harness multi-currency notional pooling, automated ESG investments options and wider liquidity management capabilities, including target balancing, multi-bank target balancing, cross-currency sweeps and virtual accounts to meet their Treasury objectives.

Citi has expanded its ESG offering as part of the launch, by fully integrating notional pooling with a new range of ESG Money Market Fund options, available via an automated sweep from Luxembourg based accounts. This automation, combined with enhanced treasury workstation integration, enables Citi’s clients to participate in sustainable short-time investments and automate their ESG initiatives end-to-end.

Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, says: “As companies seek ways to expand their ESG programs, treasury departments are playing a greater role in shaping and achieving these objectives. With companies continuing to face volatility in their supply chains and cross-border business activities triggered by the Covid pandemic, Citi is actively expanding solutions to enable clients seeking to achieve both treasury and corporate sustainability objectives in an integrated manner.”

The new offering in Luxembourg supports all major global currencies and is built on Citi’s Global Notional Pooling platform, providing comprehensive reporting for tracking exposures, monitoring pool entities and reconciling financial benefits for clients in multiple pooling centres across the world. With this launch, Citi now offers notional pooling solutions in 11 locations around the world.

Czeslaw Piasek, EMEA Head of Liquidity Management Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi adds: “Luxembourg is an important treasury location for our multinational client base. The launch of our integrated multi-currency notional pooling capabilities and ESG offering there reflects Citi’s strategy to continuously expand its cash management capabilities in Europe, serving clients through its physical presence across 24 countries and seamless connectivity to Citi’s global network.”

-ENDS-

About Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fnew.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti%7C LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005371r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005371/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

