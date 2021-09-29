Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Vitrolife AB (publ) are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") on October 20, 2021. The EGM will be held by advance voting (postal voting).

Shareholders who wish to attend the EGM must:

be entered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on October 12, 2021 and

and notify their attendance by submitting their postal votes in accordance with the instructions in the Notice.

Shareholders that have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must temporarily record their shares in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in their own names to be able to attend the General Meeting.

The following proposals will be amongst those presented at the EGM:

The Election Committee proposes that the Board should be extended with one Board member and consist of six Board members.

Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be SEK 2,440,000 . The proposal entails an increase of SEK 275,000 due to the proposed increased number of Board members.

. The proposal entails an increase of due to the proposed increased number of Board members. The Election Committee proposes election of Vesa Koskinen , Partner and member of the global healthcare sector team at EQT, as a new Board member.

, Partner and member of the global healthcare sector team at EQT, as a new Board member. The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting resolves to approve the Board's proposal on a new issue of shares (non-cash issue) related to the acquisition of Igenomix (see press release dated July 8, 2021 ).

Attachment: Full notice

Gothenburg, September 29, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: [email protected]

Mikael Engblom, CFO, phone +46 31 721 80 14

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 am CET on September 29, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

