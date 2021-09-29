Senior management change at Concentric AB

PR Newswire

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bessant has decided to leave his position as Senior Vice President of Europe and Rest of the World. His last day with the Company will be 29 September 2021, when John Beadsworth, formerly the Managing Director of Concentric Birmingham & Pune, will assume his position on an interim basis. The work to recruit a permanent successor is underway.

David Bessant commented, "My journey with Concentric has been enjoyable and I would like to thank the team for all their support over the last 12 years."

David Woolley, CEO of Concentric, commented, "Ever since joining Concentric in 2009, Dave has made a significant contribution to our Group, firstly as CFO and latterly as SVP and we all wish him every success for the future. We expect to announce a permanent successor in the near future."

