Russ Hauth Retires from Salem and Nic Anderson Takes on Director, Government Relations Responsibilities

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that following a 34-year relationship with Salem, Russ Hauth will retire October 22, 2021. In his time with Salem, Russ served as SVP, heading up National News and Public Affairs. He also served for many years as Executive Director of the National Religious Broadcasters Music License Committee and was Salem’s chief negotiator on music licensing related issues. In more recent years Russ has directed Salem’s Office of Government Relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005012/en/

Russ Hauth (Photo: Business Wire)

Minneapolis General Manager Nic Anderson will take on Government Relations duties in addition to his continuing role as GM. Nic is active with Minneapolis Broadcasters Association (“MBA”), an active participant in the state leadership conference and in July of this year was hand-selected by the MBA to travel to Washington DC as part of a fly-in where he represented the MBA, Salem, and the National Association of Broadcasters. Nic has a deep passion and talent in this area, and he understands the unique aspects of Salem which impact our strategies and how we communicate inside and outside of the beltway. Plus, “It’s always good to reward talented people inside the company when new opportunities arise,” said David Santrella, Salem’s President of Broadcast Media.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005012/en/