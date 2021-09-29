Adagio Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines & Infectious Day Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., ( ADGI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines & Infectious Day Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.adagiotx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio ( ADGI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. The company’s portfolio of antibodies has been optimized using Adimab’s industry-leading antibody engineering capabilities and is designed to provide patients and clinicians with a powerful combination of potency, breadth, durable protection (via half-life extension), manufacturability and affordability. Adagio’s portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies includes multiple, non-competing broadly neutralizing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by ADG20. Adagio has secured manufacturing capacity for the production of ADG20 with third-party contract manufacturers through the completion of clinical trials and, if approved by regulatory authorities, through initial commercial launch. For more information, please visit www.adagiotx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dan Budwick, 1AB

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Monique Allaire, THRUST Strategic Communications

[email protected]