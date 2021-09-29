Logo
Spire Global Appoints Vice President of Weather

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Dr. Kevin Petty as Vice President of Weather. In his new role, Dr. Petty will oversee Spire’s weather solutions worldwide, leading a powerhouse team of Spire weather scientists. He will additionally guide Spire’s weather data offerings across the Company’s other solution areas, including Maritime, Aviation, Earth Intelligence, and Space Services. Dr. Petty will be based in Boulder, CO.

“Kevin brings with him deep scientific knowledge and extensive industry expertise, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Spire team,” said Peter Platzer, Chief Executive Officer, Spire. “He will play an integral role in helping Spire provide our customers with even more accurate and valuable weather solutions, enabling them to meet the ever-increasing challenges associated with the impact of climate change on their organizations and in their communities.”

Dr. Petty was most recently at The Weather Company, an IBM Business, where he served as head of science and forecasting and head of public-private partnerships. He was responsible for research and development for weather solutions and forecasting operations, including building a global team of meteorologists across IBM’s Watson Media and Weather organization. Dr. Petty also managed the company’s relationships with members of the national and global weather enterprise, which includes government agencies, academia, and other private-sector providers. He has a Ph.D. in atmospheric science from Ohio State University.

“It’s a really interesting time in history to be an atmospheric scientist, and certainly to be joining a company like Spire, which is fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities associated with weather analysis and forecasting. A day doesn’t go by without a news headline focused on the impact weather is having on humanity, the environment, and the global economy,” said Dr. Kevin Petty, Vice President of Weather, Spire. “Spire is uniquely positioned to empower governments and companies around the world with space-based data that can help advance understanding and mitigation of the impacts of extreme weather.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.spire.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005245r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005245/en/

