SmileDirectClub Consumers to Benefit from FTC Complaint and Proposed Consent Order in Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), a next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its gratitude to the Federal Trade Commision (FTC) for its actions to combat anti-competitive conduct in Alabama. The proposed Consent Order will ensure that consumers in Alabama will have access to efficacious and cost effective clear aligner therapy treatment using the innovative SmileDirectClub telehealth platform. Under the proposed Consent Order, the Alabama Board of Dental Examiners can no longer impede clear aligner platforms, or dental professionals affiliated with them, from providing clear aligner therapy through remote treatment, protecting consumer choice and access to care against the exclusionary attempts of a market participant driven board.



SmileDirectCub, issued the following statement from Susan Greenspon Rammelt, the Company’s Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs:

“SmileDirectClub is grateful for the actions of the FTC to preserve competition and we are pleased that the FTC’s proposed Consent Order will allow the Company to expand freely in the state of Alabama and further our mission of democratizing access to premium, affordable, safe and effective oral care. We will continue to work with and educate dental boards and associations across the country on the many benefits of our telehealth platform that has already helped more than 1.5 million people worldwide get a smile that they love.”

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

