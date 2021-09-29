Logo
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) announced today that it will report third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, and Michele Allen, chief financial officer, will host a call with investors on October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Wyndham_Logo.jpg

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by calling 877 876-9173 and providing the passcode "Wyndham." Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on October 28, 2021. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 28, 2021 at 800 839-4992.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Contacts


Investors:

Matt Capuzzi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

973 753-6453

[email protected]

Media:

Scott Carman

Senior Director, Global Communications

973 753-6590

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY22053&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-to-report-third-quarter-2021-earnings-on-october-27-2021-301387255.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22053&Transmission_Id=202109290630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22053&DateId=20210929
