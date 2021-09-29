Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

City of Toronto Selects Trimble Unity for Water Infrastructure Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced that Toronto Water has selected the Trimble® Unity software platform to support its vision to improve operational efficiency across the entire organization. Trimble Unity can automate asset and infrastructure management workflows, improve data accuracy by eliminating redundancy and streamline processes between field and office teams to enhance Toronto Water's commitment to customer service and quality.

Trimble_Toronto_Water.jpg

Toronto Water is responsible for drinking water treatment and supply, wastewater collection and treatment, and stormwater management for approximately 3.6 million City of Toronto residents and businesses. It also supplies water to neighboring regions across the Greater Toronto Area.

Annually, Toronto Water actively responds to over 44,000 service requests, 100,000 work orders and 300,000 inspections and preventative maintenance activities. Currently, Toronto Water utilizes a combination of software and applications to meet its daily planning, scheduling and work requirements.

Toronto Water has been seeking a platform solution to support hundreds of field and office workers as well as bridge other legacy technology that will improve staff workflow activities, improve outputs and enhance customer service. The City selected Trimble Unity, a cloud and mobile solution that leverages Esri® Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to provide a comprehensive utility mapping, work management and analytics platform.

"The Trimble team has been excellent in providing their knowledge, experience and expertise throughout the project. They have focused heavily on understanding our business and how to translate it into the configuration of our system while addressing many key business process issues that have been problematic for several years," said Helder Vieira, support supervisor of Toronto Water.

"The City undertook a competitive RFP last year to find a solution that met a comprehensive set of requirements while also being able to bridge the time gap between the implementation of the new Enterprise Work Management System (EWMS) and the retirement of the existing works management system," added Vieira. "Trimble met and exceeded requirements set out in the RFP. The Trimble Unity solution empowers users to configure and customize to meet their needs and overcome limitations of other software."

Trimble Unity is available from Trimble's Water Division and its authorized distribution partners. For additional information on Trimble Unity, visit: www.trimblewater.com/unity.html.

About Toronto Water

Toronto Water is a municipal division of the City of Toronto that is responsible for the water supply network, stormwater and wastewater management in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as well as parts of Peel and York Regions. For additional information, visit: www.toronto.ca.

About Trimble's Water Division

Trimble's Water Division focuses on solving key challenges that water, wastewater and stormwater utilities face as their infrastructure ages; flooding, droughts and other environmental issues increase; and customer needs grow. Trimble's solutions combine advanced positioning devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communication technologies with enterprise, mobile and cloud software and analytics to provide utilities with a digital view and analysis of their networks. The solutions enable utilities to assess, monitor, inspect and manage their network in real-time—saving costs, reducing water loss, enhancing asset performance while improving regulatory compliance and customer service. For more information about Trimble's Water solutions, visit: www.TrimbleWater.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

favicon.png?sn=SF22868&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-toronto-selects-trimble-unity-for-water-infrastructure-management-301387482.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22868&Transmission_Id=202109290630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22868&DateId=20210929
