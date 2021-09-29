Logo
MYND Life Sciences Inc. Announces RSU Grant

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND" or the "Company"), has granted an aggregate of 234,192 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to officers and employees pursuant to the Company's RSU plan.

Mynd_Life_Sciences_Inc__MYND_Life_Sciences_Inc__Announces_RSU_Gr.jpg

The Company's RSU and stock-based option plans are aimed to compensate and reward its directors, officers and employees for working towards the Company's long-term objectives and in alignment with the shareholders' best interest.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focused on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through exemptions granted to its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Four separate patents have been filed based on Dr. Jefferies' very promising research and development that commenced in 2010 regarding the modulation of a specific gene using neuro agents such as psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently being performed.

CONTACT INFORMATION
CEO Dr. Lyle Oberg
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.myndlifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, long-term objectives, and management's expectations regarding MYND's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of MYND to control or predict, that may cause MYND's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

favicon.png?sn=VA23102&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-inc-announces-rsu-grant-301387674.html

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.

