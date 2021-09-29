Bausch Health Releases Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (previously referred to as the "Corporate Social Responsibility" or "CSR" Report), highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to drive a sustainable and equitable impact for its various stakeholders. In addition to reporting progress on its previous CSR commitment areas, the 2020 report includes an expanded scope of governance activities.

"As Bausch Health continues to grow and evolve its efforts in the areas of environmental sustainability, social impact, and corporate governance, we are pleased to announce this year's ESG report, which builds on the foundational work of our previous CSR program," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health.

"As our world continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, we remain committed to our mission of improving people's lives with our health care products. An integral part of our ability to achieve our mission is to focus on sustainable business practices and identifying current and emerging environment, social and governance trends. These initiatives play a key role in helping us understand the needs of our patients and customers," Mr. Papa continued.

The 2020 ESG report highlights global efforts in the Company's five key commitment areas: Operate with Integrity; Respect the Environment; Advance Global Health and Patient Care; Improve Communities; and Support Employee Growth and Well-Being. In addition, the report features charitable giving efforts directed by the Bausch Foundation and includes a special insert on the Company's new Environment, Social and Governance strategic impact framework.

Some of the 2020 ESG highlights include:

Accelerating Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, including providing more support for communities of color, founding new employee resource groups focused on DE&I, partnering with leading diversity organizations to support DE&I among the Company's supplier networks and facilitating candid conversations about racism, diversity, equity and inclusion

Expanding the Company's ONE by ONE recycling program, which has recycled nearly 27 million used contact lenses, blister packs and top foils and diverted more than 162,000 pounds of waste from oceans, lakes, streams and landfills

Donating our products to help frontline medical workers respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic

The full report can be viewed in the Responsibility section of Bausch Health's website at https://www.bauschhealth.com/responsibility.

