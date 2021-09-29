iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021
iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that for the second year in a row, the Company is one of the nominated entries to win the Golden Pill. iZafe Group participates in the competition with Dosell Consumer - Sweden's first pharmaceutical robot for consumers, which will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket. The winner of the Golden Pill is announced on September 30.
The pharmaceutical insurance, in collaboration with Dagens Medicin, distributes the prize "Golden Pill" every year. The prize is awarded to encourage employees in healthcare, the pharmacy sector and the research world to identify new ways of working and methods in healthcare. New ways of working will contribute to achieving safer medication handling and thus better health for patients.
"Medication errors is today a major problem in society. Our statistically significant market survey shows that 87 percent of patients over the age of 60 who are taking several medicines per day put safety first. We want to contribute to safer medication handling with the pharmaceutical robot Dosell. It automates the medication, which means that the individual can manage their medication at home more easily and ensure that you take the right dose at the right time", says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.
Dosell Consumer dispenses the right medication packaged in sachets - the right dose at the right time. It also reminds when it's time to take the medicine.
"In addition, relatives do not have to worry. They are notified via SMS when there is a forgotten medicine that must be taken. By automating the process, it will be both easier and safer for everyone involved", concludes Anders Segerström.
About Dosell Consumer
- Dosell Consumer and the Dosell app are a niche version of iZafe Group's professional solution and adapted so that users and relatives can administer medication and ensure the right dosage themselves, without being dependent on healthcare professionals. Both versions of the product are compatible with sachets from all suppliers on the market.
- Dosell Consumer is a subscription service. Subscriptions for Dosell Consumer can be subscribed for and paid for by, for example, relatives on behalf of the user.
- Dosell Consumer will be available for delivery in October 2021, but it is already possible to register an interest for when Dosell Consumer is launched. Click here.
Contacts
Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12
iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm
About Us
iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.
The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.
