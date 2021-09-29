iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that for the second year in a row, the Company is one of the nominated entries to win the Golden Pill. iZafe Group participates in the competition with Dosell Consumer - Sweden's first pharmaceutical robot for consumers, which will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket. The winner of the Golden Pill is announced on September 30.

The pharmaceutical insurance, in collaboration with Dagens Medicin, distributes the prize "Golden Pill" every year. The prize is awarded to encourage employees in healthcare, the pharmacy sector and the research world to identify new ways of working and methods in healthcare. New ways of working will contribute to achieving safer medication handling and thus better health for patients.

"Medication errors is today a major problem in society. Our statistically significant market survey shows that 87 percent of patients over the age of 60 who are taking several medicines per day put safety first. We want to contribute to safer medication handling with the pharmaceutical robot Dosell. It automates the medication, which means that the individual can manage their medication at home more easily and ensure that you take the right dose at the right time", says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

Dosell Consumer dispenses the right medication packaged in sachets - the right dose at the right time. It also reminds when it's time to take the medicine.

"In addition, relatives do not have to worry. They are notified via SMS when there is a forgotten medicine that must be taken. By automating the process, it will be both easier and safer for everyone involved", concludes Anders Segerström.

About Dosell Consumer