UGE International to Present at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas Investor Conference on October 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / UGE International Ltd. (

TSXV:UGE, Financial)(OTCQB:UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021. UGE International CEO Nick Blitterswyk will present on Tuesday, October 5th at 4pm ET and host investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors can register here for the live presentation.

"Falling solar costs, regulatory changes, and proposals by the Biden administration have accelerated development of solar power projects in the U.S.," said UGE CEO Nick Blitterswyk. "In September, the Department of Energy stated that solar could account for 45% of energy production by 2050. In order to meet this target, solar capacity would have to double by 2025. We continue to believe that UGE is well positioned to benefit from America's continued transition to solar. We have clients across the U.S. Northeast; teams spread throughout the East Coast, and major purchasers of our power like Bloomberg. I look forward to discussing this and more with investors at the Fall Harvest conference."

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at:
+1 917 720 5685
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, including project backlog, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information involves material assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with loss of markets, expected sales, future revenue recognition, the ability to secure appropriate sites, the effect of global and regional economic conditions, equipment supply and pricing, changes in electricity prices, delays and over runs in construction, delays in or inability to obtain permits, changes in laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, changes in tax policies and incentive programs, the lack of qualified personnel or management, fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates, demand for the Company's services, and availability of capital and funding. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UGE International Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665519/UGE-International-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Harvest-Best-Ideas-Investor-Conference-on-October-5-2021

img.ashx?id=665519

