Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") ( TSXV:SPN, Financial)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has executed renewal contracts with 4 current marquee clients worth USD $1.12MM. Apart from continuing to validate the successful use and deployment of the Company's proprietary SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform, these renewals and their respective use cases demonstrate the depth and breadth of the SnippCARE Platform and its underlying modular components:

A leading American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves uses SnippCHECK, the industry-leading receipt processing engine and component of the SnippCARE Platform to extend its award winning in-store loyalty program to its retail customers, allowing the client to generate and capture first party data sets to get a wholistic view of their customers purchase data across all North American stores

A world-renowned consortium of companies involved in the design and manufacture of firearms uses the SnippCARE Platform within its highly regulated industry to acquire, retain and engage their distributors and gain valuable insights into sales trends, pricing and product sales that drive their promotions and create sales incentives programs.

The Lottery Commission of one of the top 10 most populous states in the US uses SnippREWARDS efficiently to acquire and distribute incentives to its customers. SnippREWARDS enables second chance wins and drives loyalty from a younger demographic that is critical for the success of any lottery program.

A premier utility company in the country of Ireland uses SnippLOYALTY to run a full-scale points-based loyalty program for its utility customers. The program helps the utility engage with and drive user behaviors around their energy consumption and bill payments.

"Over the last few weeks, we have focused on sharing our successes on net new client wins in industries and geographies we do not typically sell into, and our release this week is focused on demonstrating the stickiness of our SnippCARE Platform with existing clients, some of whom have been working with us for over three renewal cycles", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp, "these clients are increasingly diverse in nature as can be seen from the descriptions of their businesses and range from Fortune 500 companies to State run entities. As much as we would love to share our client names, the strategic and tactical importance of our programs for our clients' businesses necessitate us having strict non-disclosure restrictions with them, that prevent us from being able to do so. With that said many of these clients are household names that are widely recognized in their respective regions if not globally."

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

