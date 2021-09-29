Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Efficient Upgrades to Paul Brown Stadium, the Home of the Cincinnati Bengals

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its latest phase of work for Paul Brown Stadium, home of NFL team the Cincinnati Bengals. As part of the project, Ameresco replaced over 500 2000-Watt metal halide technology sports field lights and installed 300 1400-Watt LED technology sports field lights. The company also added a new, state-of-the-art DMX lighting control and monitoring system.

The newly installed LED field lighting system will provide Paul Brown Stadium with high quality, consistent lighting levels. Implemented upgrades replace the stadium’s outdated metal halide fixtures, which were over 20 years old. As part of a 20-year comprehensive parts and labor warranty, the newly installed LED fixtures will also eliminate future challenges and costs associated with routine lamp and ballast replacements for the stadium. The project is expected to amass more than $60,000 in annual electric cost savings.

“We have been working with Ameresco since the start of 2014 and are continuously looking to find ways to incorporate more sustainable solutions into the County’s infrastructure,'' said Joe Feldkamp, Director, Stadia and Parking, Hamilton County. “With the addition of these new measures, we can rest assured that we’re implementing upgrades that enable higher quality lighting, while also creating additional energy savings for the stadium and taxpayers of Hamilton County.”

The completion of the energy efficient upgrades at Paul Brown Stadium marks the culmination of the seventh phase of work completed under the partnership between Ameresco and Hamilton County. In past phases of work, the County has implemented various energy efficiency and smart technology upgrades to nearly all County facilities, including Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ballpark, the home of the Cincinnati Reds MLB Team. The partnership with Ameresco has allowed the County to focus on continuing to reduce their carbon impact while implementing needed facility improvements, making it more attractive for other major sporting events such as the 2026 World Cup soccer matches, currently under consideration.

“We are excited to mark the completion of this enhanced lighting project at Paul Brown Stadium and we are proud of the long-term partnership we have maintained with Hamilton County,” said Lou Maltezos, executive vice president, Ameresco. “By replacing outdated field lighting fixtures with energy efficient LEDs, Paul Brown Stadium is making significant improvements in terms of sustainability and field visibility for the athletes and fans. The County’s continued focus on reducing their carbon impact via energy efficient upgrades solidifies their position as a leading smart and energy-responsible County.”

Construction of the project was completed in July 2021.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Hamilton County, Ohio

Hamilton County, Ohio is a dynamic local governmental agency that strives every day to serve its growing number of residents by providing the best and most responsive county government in America. Our mission is to reach out to Hamilton County residents to provide efficient service of the highest quality, encourage resident participation in service development, and to deliver county services equitably. Hamilton County is located in the Southwest corner of the State of Ohio and is made up of 49 unique and vibrant communities including the City of Cincinnati.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.

