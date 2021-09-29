ESE Signs Distribution Agreement With Motion Systems, a Global Leader In Motion Platforms and Simulator Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) ( ENTEF, Financial) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Digital Motorsports (“DMS”) has entered into a distribution agreement with a leading manufacturer of motion platforms ("Motion Systems") to distribute motion platforms and simulators for professional racing drivers and esports competitors.



"We hope our long-term technological and operational partnership with ESE and DMS will enable us to produce the kinds of cutting-edge simulation environments needed for the most demanding esport applications," stated Michal Stanek, CEO of Motion Systems.

"This is an exciting time for the future of motorsports and I am truly delighted to be working with Michal and his team at Motion Systems, a technology leader in motion simulation. This partnership will enable DMS to provide Tier 1 simulators, which were previously only accessible to elite F1 drivers and teams, to consumers at a fraction of the cost and with reduced complexity in setup. This will be key to engagement with a new generation of “Digital Drivers” and will also play a key role in achieving a diverse and accessible discipline of Motorsport for everyone," stated Niall Maher, CEO of DMS.

About Motion Systems

Motion Systems is the European leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of flexible, modular and high performing motion platforms, cockpits and accessories for the automotive, motorsport, flight and defense industries. For over 10 years of presence on the simulation market, Motion Systems had the opportunity to cooperate with global business such as Airbus Defence & Space SAS, TOYOTA Research Institute, Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Lander Simulation & Training Solutions and Next Level Racing. Nowadays, the product portfolio includes not only advanced motion systems, but also lightweight and compact products based on linear actuator's technology called Qubic System.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) DMS’s distribution agreement with motion Systems; (ii) the expected effects of the partnership on DMS’s and Motion Systems’s respective businesses; and (iii) the expected effects of the partnership on the new generation of digital drivers and digital motorsport generally. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

[email protected]

647-492-1535