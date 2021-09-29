ESE Signs Distribution Agreement With Motion Systems, a Global Leader In Motion Platforms and Simulator Production

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ESE Signs Distribution Agreement With Motion Systems, a Global Leader In Motion Platforms and Simulator Production

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (

ENTEF, Financial) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Digital Motorsports (“DMS”) has entered into a distribution agreement with a leading manufacturer of motion platforms ("Motion Systems") to distribute motion platforms and simulators for professional racing drivers and esports competitors.

"We hope our long-term technological and operational partnership with ESE and DMS will enable us to produce the kinds of cutting-edge simulation environments needed for the most demanding esport applications," stated Michal Stanek, CEO of Motion Systems.

"This is an exciting time for the future of motorsports and I am truly delighted to be working with Michal and his team at Motion Systems, a technology leader in motion simulation. This partnership will enable DMS to provide Tier 1 simulators, which were previously only accessible to elite F1 drivers and teams, to consumers at a fraction of the cost and with reduced complexity in setup. This will be key to engagement with a new generation of “Digital Drivers” and will also play a key role in achieving a diverse and accessible discipline of Motorsport for everyone," stated Niall Maher, CEO of DMS.

About Motion Systems
Motion Systems is the European leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of flexible, modular and high performing motion platforms, cockpits and accessories for the automotive, motorsport, flight and defense industries. For over 10 years of presence on the simulation market, Motion Systems had the opportunity to cooperate with global business such as Airbus Defence & Space SAS, TOYOTA Research Institute, Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Lander Simulation & Training Solutions and Next Level Racing. Nowadays, the product portfolio includes not only advanced motion systems, but also lightweight and compact products based on linear actuator's technology called Qubic System.

About ESE
ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) DMS’s distribution agreement with motion Systems; (ii) the expected effects of the partnership on DMS’s and Motion Systems’s respective businesses; and (iii) the expected effects of the partnership on the new generation of digital drivers and digital motorsport generally. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.
For further information about ESE, please contact:
Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations
[email protected]
647-492-1535

ti?nf=ODMzNDE5OCM0NDI5MTc2IzIyMDcwNTQ=
ESE-Entertainment-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment