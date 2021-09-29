Lakewood Exploration Announces Name Change to Silver Hammer Mining Corp. and Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under New Ticker Symbol "HAMR" Effective Friday, October 1, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE: LWD) (the “Company” or “Lakewood”) is pleased to announce that effective at market open on Friday, October 1, 2021, the Company’s name will change from “Lakewood Exploration Inc.” to “Silver Hammer Mining Corp.”



The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the CSE on October 1, 2021 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from “LWD” to “HAMR”. The new CUSIP will be 827733106 and the new ISIN number will be CA8277331069. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Lakewood Exploration Inc. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. There is no consolidation of capital. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person’s broker or agent.

Silver Hammer’s President, Morgan Lekstrom stated, “We feel that the name Silver Hammer Mining better reflects our commitment to building a multi-asset silver-focused mining company with both large-scale resource growth and near-term production potential, as demonstrated by our recent acquisitions of three highly prospective silver assets in the USA.”

Effective this Friday, the Company’s new website will be available at www.silverhammermining.com and will showcase the Company’s asset base as it grows and provide access to all technical reports, presentations, and investor news.

Lakewood Exploration Inc. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine’s lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Lakewood strives to become a multi-mine silver producer and will focus near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company’s Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

