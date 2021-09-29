Major Precious Metals Receives Approval to Trade on the NEO Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ), a Canadian exploration and mining company that has recently completed its Phase 1 diamond drilling program on its Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the NEO Exchange ("NEO").



Major Precious Metals' common shares will begin trading on the NEO on September 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol SIZE. In connection with the new listing, the Company's common shares are expected to be voluntarily delisted on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") at the close of trading on September 29, 2021. No action is required from current shareholders. This transition is not expected to impact current investors’ ability to trade shares of the Company.

Tony Williams, Chairman and CEO of Major Precious Metals stated, “We believe that the time is right to transfer our Canadian listing to the more senior NEO Exchange. Uplisting to the NEO Exchange will provide added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors to allow our growth to continue. Management has worked closely with the NEO team and the CSE team over the previous weeks to position Company to make this transition both seamless and efficient. We thank the CSE for supporting our growth over the years and look forward to working with the NEO Exchange during our next phase of growth.”

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is home to more than 160 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Tony Williams

Chairman and CEO

Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: 1-877-475-0963

[email protected]

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian mining company advancing exploration of its flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland, which contains one of the world's largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

