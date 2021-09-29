FTI Consulting Enhances Health Solutions Practice with Three Senior Appointments

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Health Solutions practice with the appointment of Cheryl Warren as a Senior Managing Director and Jason Markham and Mark Sugrue as Managing Directors.



“We continue to invest in top talent to help clients across the healthcare continuum meet today’s evolving challenges and capitalize on short- and long-term opportunities for enterprise improvement,” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Cheryl, Jason and Mark are highly regarded healthcare experts who bring deep operational, strategy and performance excellence knowledge to our growing practice.”

Based in Boston, Ms. Warren brings 20 years of experience in healthcare management and operations. She has held several leadership positions in major academic medical centers and community hospitals and has significant experience developing and implementing progressive case management models to achieve efficient, high-quality care delivery. In addition to her new role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Warren serves as President of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Case Management Association.

Based in Dallas, Mr. Markham has more than 25 years of healthcare experience and specializes in organizational governance, physician compensation modeling, patient access, continuum of care initiatives, physician operations and the integration of large group acquisitions. He has provided operational leadership and strategic advisory services to large multi-specialty medical groups and health systems and has extensive experience working with physician and hospital leaders on performance improvement initiatives and service line development.

Based in Boston, Mr. Sugrue has more than 30 years of healthcare and management consulting experience. He specializes in operational, IT, revenue cycle and performance improvement consulting and has led matters involving health IT system development, selection implementation and optimization, clinical documentation improvement, acute and long-term care disaster preparedness and management, supply chain optimization, and regulatory compliance. Mr. Sugrue serves as a member of the Health Information Management Systems Society’s (“HIMSS”) Board of Directors and HIMSS America’s Advisory Board.

