City of Torrance CA Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging System for City EV Fleet Charging

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Torrance in California has deployed the EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge City transit fleet EVs. The system was purchased through the California Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The City of Torrance’s EV ARC™ unit fits in a standard parking space and is equipped with three Enel X JuiceBox® Pro EV charging stations. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



“Torrance Transit is excited about the opportunity to pilot this solar powered charging station from BEAM for our non-revenue vehicles,” stated Kim Turner, Director of the Torrance Transit System. “Our goal is to use this self-sufficient and cost-effective platform to charge our all-electric and hybrid vehicles that we operate in support of revenue service.”



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.



“We are experiencing an increase in orders from cities across the US as they shift to electric vehicles and accelerate their requirements for EV charging infrastructure,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The EV ARC sustainable EV charging system is the fastest deployed EV charging infrastructure solution available. State and local governments across the US can now leverage the California Contract to take advantage streamlined purchasing and best pricing for our products.”



California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that California needs 1.2 million public and shared EV chargers by 2030 and on September 23, the Governor signed a new climate bill that included $4 billion in funding for EV charging infrastructure.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



Media Contact



Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

[email protected]