STRATA Skin Sciences to Present at Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference. CEO, Robert J. Moccia will present at the conference.



STRATA Skin Sciences is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its “Best Ideas” conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® and now Pharos® excimer lasers and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC and recently acquired Pharos excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

