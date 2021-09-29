Logo
Harsco Environmental Enters Into Exclusive Relationship With Magsort Ltd., Bringing World-Leading Technology to Steel Industry

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Known for seeking innovative solutions, Harsco Environmental will deploy Magsort’s unique technology into the steel industry.
  • This exclusive strategic relationship will allow customers to salvage larger volumes of metal from slag at a higher quality level than traditional technology.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that its Harsco Environmental division has successfully entered into an exclusive strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring world-leading metal recovery technology to the steel industry.

Magsort has brought to market an ultrahigh energy crusher for the processing of steelmaking slags, enabling the recovery of higher value metallics. This solution can salvage larger volumes of metal from slag at a higher quality level than traditional solutions.

“With Harsco Environmental’s reputation as a world leader in steel slag metal recovery operations, a relationship with Magsort was a natural fit as we are continuously looking for innovative ways to help our customers solve their most pressing environmental challenges,” said Russ Mitchell, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Harsco Environmental. “Implementing Magsort’s solution will allow for increased levels of internal recycling, helping steel makers increase their sustainability and profitability by reducing waste and operating costs.”

The program will initially focus on bringing the technology to carbon steel makers, with a second phase focusing on developing the solution for stainless steel makers. Together, Harsco and Magsort will work to develop the an optimized, efficient and cost-effective solution for customers.

“We are pleased to be working with Harsco to bring our solution to the steel industry,” said Niklas Tornkvist, Chief Executive Officer of Magsort. “Customers will see the difference our technology can make in helping them pursue their sustainability goals. We are looking forward to what Harsco and Magsort will achieve together.”

To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental
Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Magsort Ltd.
Magsort provides end-to-end slag processing solutions that enable a step change improvement in metals recovery, profitability, and reduction of environmental footprint for customers. Its customers are carbon and stainless steel mills and waste to energy facilities. Magsort's headquarters are in Helsinki with a subsidiary in Delhi, India. Visit https://www.magsort.fi/ for more information.

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
[email protected]

Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
[email protected]

