Jacobs Hits Milestones for NatureWorks New Biopolymer Plant

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Innovative solution for production of sustainable, biobased materials

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (

NYSE:J, Financial) has completed front-end engineering design for a new biopolymer production plant in Thailand for NatureWorks, the largest supplier of polylactic acid (PLA), a low-carbon bioplastic derived from renewable, agricultural resources. Now, Jacobs will begin final detailed engineering design for NatureWorks' new plant, located at the Nakhon Sawan Biocomplex in Nakhon Sawan province.

NatureWorks was the first and largest company to produce biopolymers at commercial scale at its facility in Nebraska. While most plastics are made from non-renewable fossil-based products like oil, NatureWorks' Ingeo™ biopolymer is made by using plants, like corn or sugarcane, to capture and sequester carbon dioxide into sugars that are fermented to make lactic acid. Partner companies transform the pellet product into a range of consumer goods, from compostable food containers to filament for 3D printers.

"NatureWorks' global expansion is a major step forward for sustainable production of biopolymers from renewable resources, and Jacobs is working in lockstep with them as they innovate," said Jacobs Advanced Facilities Senior Vice President Koti Vadlamudi. "We have built a collaborative relationship with a strong culture of transparency and trust, which has enabled us to support NatureWorks as it expands to meet demand for sustainable, biobased materials."

The plant is the world's first to be designed to be fully integrated, featuring full cycle operations from the fermentation of sugar through to the production of the Ingeo™ biopolymer product. NatureWorks estimates that the plant will be operational by 2024.

"As we approached the project to begin the global expansion of our manufacturing capabilities, we sought out an engineering partner that had deep expertise in both life science and polymers. Bringing these disciplines together is fundamental to the design of our new facility, which will be integrated from fermentation through to polymerization," said NatureWorks Vice President of Operations and Project Program Manager Steve Bray. "Through the selection process and in our previous work with Jacobs on our first site in Blair, Nebraska, we found that Jacobs understands the unique requirements of implementing our manufacturing technology."

Jacobs began work on the project in 2019 and leverages its experience with NatureWorks to continue delivery of the detailed engineering design phase.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA22319&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-hits-milestones-for-natureworks-new-biopolymer-plant-301387485.html

SOURCE Jacobs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22319&Transmission_Id=202109290745PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22319&DateId=20210929
