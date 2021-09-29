Equifax Partners With National Association Of Minority Mortgage Bankers Of America (NAMMBA) to Assist Underserved Communities and Their Housing Needs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Equifax Partners With National Association Of Minority Mortgage Bankers Of America (NAMMBA) to Assist Underserved Communities and Their Housing Needs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Brokers of America (NAMMBA) to help support its efforts to assist underserved communities and their housing needs. This relationship aligns directly with the ongoing Equifax commitment to advance financial inclusion and help all consumers access and better understand their credit profiles.

NAMMBA.jpg

NAMMBA partners with banks, lenders, and fintechs to foster diversity and inclusion within these firms, bring financial literacy education to consumers, and mentor students and recent graduates into future innovation, diversity, and financial literacy leaders. Through this partnership, Equifax will work to expand access to credit to underserved and marginalized borrowers while also working to deliver differentiated data to align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"The Equifax purpose is to help people live their financial best. We are committed to working with the Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), lenders and organizations like NAMMBA to help unlock homeownership for all," said Craig Crabtree, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Equifax Mortgage & Housing Services. "Expanded inclusion starts with expanded visibility, and Equifax can provide differentiated consumer credit, consumer and marketing insights as well as income and employment information from The Work Number™ database. As a leader in the mortgage industry, it is our responsibility to deliver solutions and opportunities to benefit the diverse make-up of the communities we serve."

According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Additionally, according to NAMMBA's most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunity.

"We are proud to be partnering with Equifax," says NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. "Their pledge to NAMMBA's mission of strengthening the mortgage and finance industry with a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture shows that they are looking to the future of homeownership in America."

About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfil its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Kate Walker for Equifax
[email protected]

Equifax_jpg_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL22578&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-partners-with-national-association-of-minority-mortgage-bankers-of-america-nammba-to-assist-underserved-communities-and-their-housing-needs-301387491.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL22578&Transmission_Id=202109290745PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL22578&DateId=20210929
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment