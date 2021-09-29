Cisco Establishes Trust Benchmark for Digital Transformation

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Cisco's New Trust Standard offers an industry benchmark for businesses to grow confidence and develop trusted digital relationships with their customers

offers an industry benchmark for businesses to grow confidence and develop trusted digital relationships with their customers This new framework raises the bar for building trust with customers as work becomes hybrid, more data is collected online, and cyber threats increase.

Cisco also publishes new data from its 2021 Consumer Privacy Survey; key findings underscore the need for New Trust Standard

Today, Cisco published its New Trust Standard, a benchmark for assessing an organization's trustworthiness as they embrace digital transformation. This new framework raises the bar for building trust with customers as work becomes hybrid, more data is collected online, and cyber threats increase. With supporting data insights from the Cisco 2021 Consumer Privacy Survey, the New Trust Standard establishes the following critical elements needed for organizations to earn, maintain, and grow customer confidence:

Zero-Trust architecture : Keeping out attackers by challenging assumptions and verifying every connection, from every device, every time.

: Keeping out attackers by challenging assumptions and verifying every connection, from every device, every time. Trusted supply chain : Being aware of every component, how it is manufactured, and where it has been – while working closely with suppliers to mitigate risk.

: Being aware of every component, how it is manufactured, and where it has been – while working closely with suppliers to mitigate risk. Data rights : Stay ahead of evolving customer expectations and government regulations

: Stay ahead of evolving customer expectations and government regulations Transparency : Being clear about what data is collected and how it is used; being open about incidents and issues as they transpire; and publicizing what is being done to rectify.

: Being clear about what data is collected and how it is used; being open about incidents and issues as they transpire; and publicizing what is being done to rectify. Certifications and regulatory compliance: Demonstrating commitment to customers by earning trusted certifications awarded by independent third-party auditors.

"Trust is more than a sentiment," said Anthony Grieco, Cisco's Chief Information Security Officer. "Digital businesses need the ability to verify the trust and resilience of its solutions, operations, and actions. This framework helps us understand the core pillars in a process that makes trust quantifiable."

In the context of today's digital economy, these elements are critical to bolster consumer confidence. According to the Cisco 2021 Consumer Privacy Survey, which engaged 2600 respondents across 12 countries, consumers have a clear desire for transparency and control with respect to a business' data practices. Other key survey highlights include:

"Privacy Actives ": Nearly one third of consumers have taken a more active role in protecting their privacy, including leaving organizations over their data practices or policies

": Nearly one third of consumers have taken a more active role in protecting their privacy, including leaving organizations over their data practices or policies Privacy Regulations : Laws are regarded very positively around the world, albeit awareness remains relatively low in many countries

: Laws are regarded very positively around the world, albeit awareness remains relatively low in many countries Protections During the Pandemic : Most people want little or no reduction in privacy protections while supporting broad public health measures

: Most people want little or no reduction in privacy protections while supporting broad public health measures Artificial Intelligence: Consumers are very concerned about the use of their personal data in AI decision-making, and their trust is at stake

"Privacy is a cornerstone of trust," said Harvey Jang, Cisco's Chief Privacy Officer. "Transparency, clarity, and control are integral to building and maintaining consumer confidence."

Additional Resources:

The New Trust Standard – A Blog

Building Consumer Confidence Through Privacy and Control

Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cisco Trust Center

Cisco Security Report Series

Press Contact:

Saro Khatchadourian

[email protected]

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-establishes-trust-benchmark-for-digital-transformation-301387257.html

SOURCE Cisco