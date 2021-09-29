LEO Pharma and Veeva Systems Partner for Patient-centric Digital Trials

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LEO Pharma and Veeva Systems Partner for Patient-centric Digital Trials

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Connected solution aims to deliver faster trials and a better patient experience

PR Newswire

BALLERUP, Denmark and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021

BALLERUP, Denmark and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a strategic technology partnership to enable scalable digital trials that are patient-centric and paperless.

LEO_Pharma.jpg

Building on its success with the Veeva Clinical Operations Suite, LEO Pharma will complete its standardization on existing Veeva clinical technology, be an early adopter of future Veeva solutions, and help to shape the Veeva digital trials roadmap. By adopting technology and optimized business processes, LEO Pharma plans to achieve the following while maintaining the highest standards of data accuracy, regulatory compliance, and patient safety:

  • Significantly improved patient experience
  • Increased patient diversity through decentralized trials
  • Higher accuracy in clinical data
  • 25% reduction in clinical trial cost
  • 25% reduction in clinical trial time

LEO Pharma will utilize the integrated suite of Veeva clinical products, including eTMF, CTMS, CDMS, Site Connect, eConsent, ePRO, Virtual Visits, and eSource.

"We've been exploring ways to transform clinical trials, but COVID-19 sped up this process. By promptly responding to changing market dynamics, we kept our trials going without delay. Partnering with Veeva supports our 2030 strategy as it will help us to bring innovative treatments to patients faster while also supporting a more sustainable business," said Jörg Möller, executive vice president and head of R&D at LEO Pharma. "Veeva's track record of product excellence makes it the ideal long-term partner to help us achieve this, enabling us to help patients faster and better."

"We're thrilled and honored to extend our longstanding partnership with LEO Pharma to be an early adopter of our full digital trials platform," said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. "We intend to help move the industry forward with a scalable digital trials platform that significantly improves the clinical trial process for patients, sites, and sponsors."

Additional Information
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Connect with LEO Pharma on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leo-pharma

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About LEO Pharma
LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. The company is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies, and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and majority owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 6,000 people, serving 93 million patients in 130 countries. In 2020, the company generated net sales of EUR 1,359 million. For more information please, visit www.LEO-Pharma.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:




Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

Henrik Heskjaer
LEO Pharma
+45 3140 6180
[email protected]

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF22837&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leo-pharma-and-veeva-systems-partner-for-patient-centric-digital-trials-301387575.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22837&Transmission_Id=202109290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22837&DateId=20210929
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment