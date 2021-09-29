Hormel Foods Films Holds the World Premiere of Out of the Smoke during its Spirit Week events, celebrating the SPAM® brand connection to Smokejumpers

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced the release of its newest film, Out of the Smoke, highlighting the heroic efforts of smokejumpers as told through the incredible journey of one of their own, Kenneth Perry.

The film was created by award-winning documentarians David Munro, V. Scott Balcerek and Attention Span Media and tells the story of Kenneth Perry, a retired smokejumper who badly injured his back during a rescue mission, which required three surgeries to fix, after being told he'd never walk again. Not only did he walk, he ran. The film documents Kenneth's journey from injury into an elite runner who has since run all around the globe, raising money and awareness for wildland firefighters.

"I'm glad to be a part of something that can help people understand what we do and bring awareness to how people can support our firefighting brothers and sisters," said Kenneth Perry, retired firefighter and smokejumper. "I think it's the most accurate film about smokejumpers ever made."

The nearly seven minute film opens with former smokejumpers sharing memories over a campfire about the life of a firefighter, the bond between each other, and the love they share for the company's iconic SPAM® family of products. For decades, SPAM® products have been an essential part of the meals smokejumpers eat while fighting wild fires. Since the smokejumpers began in 1939, SPAM® products have accompanied smokejumpers into some of the most harrowing firefighting situations and one of the few supplies that can endure the harsh conditions and provide much needed protein-packed food for the crews.

"We felt a real sense of responsibility in bringing the story of Kenneth to light so that more people will be aware of just how these incredibly brave, and humble, firefighters are," said David Munro, filmmaker. "What started out as a story of how this amazing group of firefighters truly bonded over cans of SPAM® products cooking over an open flame, became a story of hope through Kenneth's inspiring journey. There are still so many stories here left to tell."

To honor the heroes and their families, Hormel Foods will donate $25,000 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

"The SPAM® brand has inspiring fans all over the world, and their love for our products is humbling," said Brian Lillis, group brand manager at Hormel Foods. "It's truly special to see Kenneth's story and just how strong the emotional bond is between the SPAM® brand and smokejumpers. We are proud and honored to be a part of their lives and are inspired by their drive and heroism."

"We really appreciate what Hormel Foods has done in helping to make people aware of Kenneth and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation's mission to help the families of fallen firefighters," said Burk Minor, executive director of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. "It will truly make a difference."

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER FOUNDATION

Wildland Firefighter Foundation's main focus is to help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families. We honor and acknowledge past, present, and future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.

Contact:

Media Relations

507-434-6352

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-films-holds-the-world-premiere-of-out-of-the-smoke-during-its-spirit-week-events-celebrating-the-spam-brand-connection-to-smokejumpers-301387567.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation