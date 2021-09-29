Jianpu Technology Receives National Certification as Secure Big Data Platform

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce it has received the "Specialized Accreditation of Big Data Platform Security" ("Certification") from the Zhuoxin (Advanced Information Security) Big Data Program.

The Certification was conferred by the Zhuoxin Big Data Program ("Program") under the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology. The Program is the first certification framework in China's data security sector. As previously announced, Jianpu was among the first batch of 100 applicants selected for the Program. To date, Jianpu is one of only five candidates to receive the Certification.

With the advent of digital economy, the importance of data security cannot be overstated. China has doubled down on legislation to guarantee orderly, safe and lawful flow of data. The country's landmark law on data security, effective September 1, 2021, is the latest milestone in an ongoing campaign to enhance data security.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "Amid the trend towards increasingly regulated use of data across industries and applications, the Certification is the best recognition of our competitive advantage in data security, user privacy protection and the underlying technological capabilities.

"Since our inception, Jianpu has persistently prioritized and established a strong track record in cybersecurity. As an independent and open platform, we will build on this endorsement and continue to beef up our data security management capabilities while empowering financial service providers in a fast-changing market, paving the way for the sustainable development and digitization of the financial services industry." Mr. Ye concluded.

Going forward, as the digital economy evolves into new frontiers, its importance is being highlighted in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). With digital governance playing a crucial role in fueling economic growth, Jianpu is committed to working closely with other industry participants to make contributions to the data security ecosystem and accelerate the digital transformation of financial services industry.

